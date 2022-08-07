Manchester United are trying to bolster their forward line in light of the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial. Now, they have set their eyes on a questionable striker who has already played in the Premier League.

Manchester United are on the market for a new striker before the summer transfer window closes on September 1. Their sole recognized center striker is Anthony Martial after Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to depart and Mason Greenwood was banned indefinitely.

However, a hamstring injury has kept the Frenchman out of Sunday's Old Trafford season-opener against Brighton. This just served to underscore the manager's dearth of options at striker, with Edinson Cavani out of the picture as well.

The Red Devils have acquired Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia to his back line, as well as creative midfielder Christian Eriksen, but so far they haven't been successful in adding more players to the offensive area. Ajax strikers Antony and Brian Brian Brobbey, as well as Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko, have recently emerged on their radar.

Manchester United make offer for Marko Arnautovic

Marko Arnautovic, the experienced Bologna striker, is reportedly United's top target right now to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport. Last season was his first one back in Europe after three years in China's Super League where he was a star of the show for the club.

His comeback yielded 14 goals in Serie A last year. A number of reports claim that the striker is eager to return to England following a successful stint in the Premier League with Stoke and West Ham.

Ten Hag's side are interested in the 33-year-old ace because of his flexibility and low cost, as he has shown in the past whether playing out wide or in the centre. The Athletic report that Arnautovic is expected to be affordable, which is why United have made a bid of €8 million for the striker.

The former Inter flop has been connected with the Old Trafford outfit before when Jose Mourinho was manager. However, his possible acquisition is likely to be met with mockery, given the club's recent loan signing of Odion Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua on deadline day in January 2020.