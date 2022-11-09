Manchester United play against Aston Villa at the Third Round of the 2022-2023 EFL Cup. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Manchester United and Aston Villa meet in a game for the Third Round of the 2022-2023 EFL Cup. This game will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester on November 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). The home team lost a recent game against the visitors in the local league. Here is all the detailed information about this EFL Cup potential lineups.

Manchester United know that in the current season they must win all possible games to aspire to better tournaments next year. Manchester United lost a recent game against Aston Villa 1-3 on the road.

Aston Villa won against a big Premier League team, but that doesn't mean they are a favorite to win the EFL Cup, the worst thing is that they are in the 13th spot in the Premier League table.

Manchester United probable lineup

Manchester United continue to have defensive problems, so far they are the only Top 5 Premier League team with almost twenty goals against, with a total of 19 goals.

The loss against Aston Villa was tough, that was the end of a winning streak of nine consecutive games including local league games and Europa League. Harry Maguire is probably not available for this game.

This is the likely Manchester United’s lineup for this game: David de Gea, Victor Lindelöf, Lisandro Martínez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Donny van de Beek, Alejandro Garnacho

Aston Villa probable lineup

Aston Villa have big defensive gaps, and their record in the Premier League is negative at 4-3-7 overall. Aston Villa are allowing an average of 1.50 goals per game.

Aston Villa's top scorer is Leon Bailey alongside Danny Ings, both players with three goals each, while Watkings and Ramsey each have two goals, all of them scoring during recent English league weeks.

This is the likely Aston Villa’s lineup for this game: Emiliano Martínez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Douglas Luiz, Emi Buendía, Ollie Watkins, Lucas Digne, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey