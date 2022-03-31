Manchester United and Leicester will clash off at Old Trafford in the 31st round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out the probable lineups for this EPL game.

Manchester United will welcome Leicester will face each other at Old Trafford in Manchester in the 31st round of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 12:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this Matchday 31 soccer game of the English Premier League. You can watch the game on DAZN in Canada.

This will be their 32nd EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, having triumphed on 19 occasions so far; Leicester City have celebrated a victory four times to this day, and the remaining eight matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 16, 2021, when the Foxes snatched a thrilling 4-2 win at home, at the King Power Stadium in Leicester. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Manchester United probable lineup

Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba are likely to be fine after picking up minor foot ailments while on international duty with France. Diego Dalot should keep Aaron Wan-Bissaka out of England's starting XI, although Luke Shaw might return to the left-back spot.

Edinson Cavani's calf injury during Uruguay's World Cup qualifier on Tuesday is anticipated to keep him out of the Saturday clash.

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford who missed England's two International Friendlies might start here, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes are expected to lead the line.

Manchester United possible starting XI:

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo.

Leicester probable lineup

Wilfred Ndidi is Leicester's most notable absentee. Because of the knee injury he sustained in Nigeria's World Cup Qualifying clash against Ghana, midfielder Victor Moses has been ruled out for the remainder of the season by manager Brendan Rodgers.

There is no timetable for the return of Ryan Bertrand and Danny Ward, but Jamie Vardy and Marc Albrighton might be returning soon, according to Brendan Rodgers' most recent news conference. Danny Ward and Ryan Bertrand have been ruled out of the game because of injuries. Iheanacho might be replaced by Patson Daka in the attack, although Maddison and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are expected to start.

Leicester possible starting XI:

Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu; Justin, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Castagne; Maddison, Daka, Barnes.