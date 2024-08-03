Manchester United face Liverpool in a 2024 international friendly. Get all the essential details, including dates, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Manchester United and Liverpool are gearing up for a highly anticipated 2024 international friendly, promising an unmissable spectacle for soccer fans worldwide. Here’s your essential guide to catching every thrilling moment, whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming live in your country.

In a clash that promises fireworks, Manchester United and Liverpool, two giants of the Premier League’s “Big 6,” are set to face off in a highly anticipated English Derby. Although billed as a friendly, this matchup is anything but low-key. Both teams are looking to shake off underwhelming seasons and make a strong statement as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.

Manchester United capped their 2023/2024 season with an FA Cup victory, but their performance in other competitions left much to be desired. Liverpool, on the other hand, was in contention for the Premier League title until a string of disappointing results dashed their hopes in the final stretch. Both want to arrive in the best possible way at the start of the tournament.

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time in your country

Australia: 9:45 AM (August 4)

Indonesia: 7:45 AM (August 4)

Ireland: 12:45 PM (August 4)

Malaysia: 7:45 AM (August 4)

Nigeria: 12:45 AM (August 4)

South Africa: 1:45 AM (August 4)

UAE: 3:45 AM (August 4)

UK: 12:45 AM (August 4)

USA: 7:45 PM (ET)

Manchester United vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Australia: beIN Sports Connect beIN SPORTS 3

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: LFCTV GO, MUTV Online, MUTV App

Ireland: LFCTV, MUTV

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Sporty TV

South Africa: StarTimes App, Sporty TV

United Arab Emirates: MBC Masr 2

UK: LFCTV, MUTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN