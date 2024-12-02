Messi and Ronaldo among the nominees for FIFPro awards: Who has had more appearances?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the 26 nominees for FIFPRO Men’s World XI. The two living legends are the only players to not be playing in Europe to be in the shortlist, which also includes eight Real Madrid players.

While this year Messi and Ronaldo weren’t considered for the Ballon d’Or, they can keep making history if selected for the FIFPro World’s 11. It’s the 18th nomination for the Argentine, who extends his record as the most nominated player in history, with Ronaldo following closely with 16.

Messi is also the soccer player with the most appearances in the FIFPro World’s 11, with 17. Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been part of it 15 times. This year, Messi is also nominated for FIFA’s The Best award, which will be announced on December 9th, same as the World’s 11.

Apart from Ronaldo and Messi, other stars nominated for the award include Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, as well as Ballon d’Or winner Rodri. Manchester City’s star Erling Haaland, Barcelona’s gem Lamine Yamal and Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez are also nominated.

Cristiano Ronaldo of al Nassr celebrates after scoring a goal at AFC Champions League (IMAGO / Naushad)

However, there are interesting snubs. For example, Messi’s teammate Lautaro Martinez, who ended seventh in the Ballon d’Or ranking, isn’t in the list despite having been the top goalscorer in the Serie A, and the Copa America.

How is the FIFPRO World’s XI decided?

Unlike the Ballon d’Or, the FIFPRO World’s 11 is decided by the players part of the FIFPRO union. According to the union, over 21,000 men’s players from 70 countries have voted for the recognition.

All nominees for FIFA/FIFPRO World’s XI

Goalkeepers:

Ederson (Manchester City, Brazil)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa, Argentina)

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich, Germany)

Defenders:

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid, Spain)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City, Portugal)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands)

Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen, Netherlands)

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid, Germany)

William Saliba (Arsenal, France)

Kyle Walker (Manchester City, England)

Midfielders:

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)

Phil Foden (Manchester City, England)

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid, Germany)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich, Germany)

Rodri (Manchester City, Spain)

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid, Uruguay)

Forwards:

Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid, France)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina)

Cole Palmer (Manchester City/Chelsea, England)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr, Portugal)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid, Brazil)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)