Historic record set by Lionel Messi at Barcelona under threat from rising European striker

Sporting rising star Viktor Gyokeres has caught the attention of the soccer world after his impressive performance this season. The Swedish striker’s numbers are so good that, if he keeps this same pace, could threaten one of Lionel Messi’s historic records.

While Messi has consistently been one of the most efficient players in the world, his 2011-12 season is regarded as one of the best in his career. The Argentine star scored 73 goals across all competitions in 60 games with Barcelona, being the player with the most goals in any European season.

For the 2024-25 season, Gyokeres, 26, is scoring at the same pace as Messi did that year. Until December 1st, the Sporting striker has scored 24 goals for his club. Meanwhile, the Argentine had scored 26 goals by the same date.

Viktor Gyökeres of Sweden celebrates after 5-0 during the Nations League football match between Sweden and Azerbaijan (IMAGO / Bildbyran)

From his 26 goals, he has scored 16 goals in 12 matches in Primeira Liga. In the Champions League, he has also showcased his impressive form, scoring five goals in five matches in the league phase, helping his team being in the Playoffs zone.

Gyokeres has caught the attention of Premier League giants

The 26-year-old Sporting CP forward has been a revelation this season, outperforming even Erling Haaland in terms of goal-scoring. His impressive performances have caught the eye of several top European clubs, who are reportedly interested in securing his services in a potential January or summer transfer window.

Among the teams that are reported to be interested in Gyokeres, there are Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and even Barcelona. While Arsenal was also rumored to be in the mix, the Gunners will reportedly remain quiet at least during the January transfer window, per The Daily Mail.

Goykeres’ breakthrough

Gyokeres’ career has taken him from the Swedish youth leagues to the top flight of Portuguese football. After cutting his teeth at Brommapojkarna and Brighton & Hove Albion, loan spells at St. Pauli, Swansea City, and Coventry City honed his skills. His impressive performances at Coventry earned him a big-money move to Sporting CP.

In his inaugural season with Sporting CP, Gyokeres made a significant contribution to the team’s success. He netted 29 goals in 33 games, securing the league title for the club and earning individual accolades such as the Bola de Prata and Player of the Year awards.

