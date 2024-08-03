Messi vs. Cristiano: the eternal rivalry of football is reignited with a new ranking that places the Argentine at the top and the Portuguese in an unexpected position. Who is the best player in history?

Messi at the Top, Cristiano's Surprising Rank: The controversial ranking of the 25 best players in history

The discussion about who is the best footballer in history, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, seems endless. Even though both players have expressed their mutual respect on multiple occasions and have closed the rivalry, new rankings, and expert opinions reignite the debate.

Both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have expressed their mutual admiration on several occasions and have recognized the importance of their football rivalry. However, rankings and rankings like this will inevitably reignite the flame of discussion.

Recently, a ranking prepared by the British portal ’90 Minutes’ has generated great controversy by placing Messi in first place and Cristiano Ronaldo in eighth. This ranking has reignited the discussion about who deserves the title of the greatest player of all time.

Messi first, Cristiano eighth: An affront to the Portuguese?

The decision to place Messi at the top of the podium and Cristiano Ronaldo in such a low position has surprised many fans and experts. While it is true that Messi has accumulated more titles throughout his career, Cristiano Ronaldo also has an enviable record and has shown exceptional goalscoring ability.

FIFA Ballon d’Or nominees Lionel Messi of Argentina and FC Barcelona (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Real Madrid (R) attend a press conference prior to the FIFA Ballon d’Or Gala 2015 at the Kongresshaus on January 11, 2016 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images)

What do the experts say?

The classification of ’90 Minutes’ has not been the only one that has generated controversy. Over the years, numerous media and experts have drawn up their lists, each with different criteria and results. This diversity of opinions shows how complex it is to compare two exceptional players with such different styles of play.

Messi vs Cristiano: The impact of social media on rivalry

Social media has amplified the debate about who is the best player in history. The fans of both footballers are constantly in heated arguments, defending their idols tooth and nail. This polarization has made the Messi-Cristiano rivalry one of the most talked about topics in the world of sports.

Ranking of the 25 best players in the history of football