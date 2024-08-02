For Tata Martino, his side will be playing against one of the tournament’s favorites. Inter Miami got off to a great start in the Leagues Cup; even without Lionel Messi, the Miami side was able to defeat Puebla 2-0 and get Luis Suarez back on the scoresheet.

Now all eyes turn to Tigres, who also made short work of Puebla with a 2-1 victory, with the winner moving on to the next round. For Inter Miami, it’s a chance to get a marquee win of the season against one of Liga MX’s best sides.

In a press conference prior to the match, Martino was full of praise for the Mexican side and offered an update on Lionel Messi.

Tata Martino on Lionel Messi Injury Update

When it came to Lionel Messi, Martino stated that Messi has removed his boot and that his progress is improving. A timetable has not been laid out as to when the GOAT will return to the pitch.

Regarding the favorites of the Leagues Cup, Martino stated, “The (Tigres game) is a good game to measure where we are at because we are playing against one of the contenders of this competition.”

Inter Miami are already through to the next round of the Leagues Cup but will look to finish first in their group.