Club America and Aston Villa are gearing up for a highly anticipated 2024 international friendly, set to deliver an unmissable showdown for soccer fans. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment, whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming live in your country.

[Watch Club America vs Aston Villa live for free in the USA on Fubo]

As the Premier League‘s kick-off looms just days away, English teams are ramping up their preparations to hit the ground running. Aston Villa, fresh off an impressive 2024/2025 campaign that saw them vying for top honors and clinching a Champions League spot, are gearing up to meet heightened expectations. The Villains are poised to battle at the top once more, aiming to build on last season’s momentum.

Meanwhile, Club America stands ready to face one of the Premier League‘s most competitive squads. Currently in the thick of their own league play, the Mexican giants are eager to test their mettle against Aston Villa. This clash offers a prime opportunity for Club America to gauge their progress against a team from the world’s most elite soccer league.

Club America vs Aston Villa: Kick-Off Time in your country

Canada: 5:30 PM

Mexico: 3:30 PM

USA: 5:30 PM (ET)

Club America forward Rodrigo Aguirre – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Club America vs Aston Villa: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

International: VillaTV

Mexico: Nu9ve

USA: Fubo (free trial), TUDN