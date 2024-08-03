Barcelona and Real Madrid clash in a highly anticipated 2024 international friendly. Get all the essential details, including dates, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to clash in a highly anticipated 2024 international friendly, promising an unmissable spectacle for soccer fans worldwide. Here’s your essential guide to catching every thrilling moment in your country, whether you are watching on TV or streaming live.

In what promises to be a thrilling spectacle, the latest edition of “El Clasico” takes center stage, pitting La Liga‘s two most storied teams against each other. As Barcelona and Real Madrid gear up for the 2024/2025 season, both clubs enter with contrasting fortunes from their previous campaigns.

Barcelona, having struggled domestically and on the international stage, aim to reclaim their former glory, while Real Madrid, fresh off a triumphant season capturing both the La Liga and Champions League titles, look to extend their dominance. Despite the friendly nature of this encounter, the intensity and rivalry between these giants ensure it’s a must-watch event.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 8:00 PM

Australia: 9:00 AM (August 4)

Bangladesh: 5:00 AM (August 4)

Canada: 7:00 PM

France: 1:00 AM (August 4)

Germany: 1:00 AM (August 4)

India: 4:30 AM (August 4)

Indonesia: 7:00 AM (August 4)

Ireland: 12:00 PM (August 4)

Italy: 1:00 AM (August 4)

Malaysia: 7:00 AM (August 4)

Mexico: 5:00 PM

Netherlands: 1:00 AM (August 4)

Nigeria: 12:00 AM (August 4)

Portugal: 12:00 AM (August 4)

South Africa: 1:00 AM (August 4)

Spain: 1:00 AM (August 4)

UAE: 3:00 AM (August 4)

UK: 12:00 AM (August 4)

USA: 7:00 PM (ET)

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Australia: Paramount+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: L’Équipe Live Foot

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

India: FanCode

Indonesia: Vidio, Trans 7

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Startimes World Football, SuperSport Action Africa

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, Startimes World Football, SuperSport Action, SuperSport Action Africa

Spain: Movistar+, 3Cat, TV3, Movistar Champions Tour

UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1

USA: ESPN+, ESPN App