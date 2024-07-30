When asked if Lionel Messi was the greatest player of all time, Carlos Valderrama surprised by naming a different player as the top contender.

When it comes to discussing soccer and talent, few voices are as authoritative as Carlos ‘El Pibe’ Valderrama. Just as he was decisive on the pitch, the former Colombian star didn’t hesitate to name a player he considers superior to Lionel Messi when asked if Messi was the greatest of all time.

Valderrama made a notable appearance in USA for the 2024 Copa America, quickly adding some excitement to the tournament with his bold predictions. While he accurately identified the finalists, his forecast for the final outcome missed the mark. In addition to his predictions, Valderrama also took a daring stance by naming his pick for the greatest soccer player of all time, stirring up even more buzz in the soccer world.

“Colombia is the favorite, and I’m going out on a limb here: I’m predicting a final against Argentina with us winning 2-1. And if we don’t believe in ourselves, who will? I’m Cuban (just kidding), but I see Colombia in the final. After 20 years with the national team, it would be the last thing that would happen to me in this life,” Carlos Valderrama declared on July 21, 2024.

Carlos ‘El Pibe’ Valderrama’s confidence in the Colombian national team was so high that he wagered a million pesos on their victory over Argentina. The potential prize, including the stake, was 2.4 million pesos. Although Valderrama didn’t win the bet, there was no time to dwell on the loss. After the 2024 Copa America final, he continued to make headlines with his remarks and insights.

Lionel Messi of Argentina smiles during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Canada and Argentina at MetLife Stadium on July 09, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

After Colombia’s runner-up finish in the Copa America, Valderrama made headlines by showing up for training wearing the Argentina jersey from the 1986 World Cup. This move was more than just a nod to Argentina’s football history; it hinted at the player Valderrama believes surpasses Lionel Messi as the greatest footballer of all time.

Valderrama didn’t hesitate to place a player above Messi in the all-time greats of football

In a conversation in the U.S. with commentator Luis Omar Tapia, Carlos ‘El Pibe’ Valderrama was asked whether Lionel Messi should be considered the greatest of all time. Without hesitation, Valderrama declared, “For me, it’s Diego.” When Tapia inquired about what Maradona had that Messi didn’t, Valderrama responded that it was “leadership. The leadership is different. And let’s not forget, Maradona played with different teams. Messi’s Barcelona was full of stars, wasn’t it? On the other hand, Diego didn’t have that luxury.”

Valderrama explained differences between Maradona and Messi

Carlos Valderrama further explained to Luis Omar Tapia why Diego Maradona’s impact led him to choose Maradona as the greatest of all time, highlighting the difference in leadership styles. “They were different kinds of players,“ Valderrama said. “When he went to Napoli, did you even know about Napoli before? I’m talking about the difference… Maradona went to Napoli, and they won. He did this and that. Everyone was focused on Napoli, but it was all because of Diego,” concluded ‘El Pibe’.