The San Francisco 49ers want redemption by dethroning Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. They are currently favorites before the 2024 season as their core group of stars will return almost intact.

The big question for head coach Kyle Shanahan is the future of Brandon Aiyuk. The wide receiver is entering the final year of his contract and, without a big extension, the star is ready of a trade.

As a consequence, in one of the huge stories in the NFL, many teams are ready to make an offer as Aiyuk could be the missing piece to win a Super Bowl. Although the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to have an advantage, two candidates have taken the lead.

Will Brandon Aiyuk sign a contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers?

Right now, the 49ers haven’t shown signs of a possible contract extension for Brandon Aiyuk. In fact, just a few days ago, John Lynch admitted the door is open for a trade as he couldn’t guarantee for the wide receiver a similar future as Nick Bosa.

“I did say that with Bosa and I felt that way, but, you know, I think again no absolutes there. We fully intend on Brandon being a 49er moving forward. We’re always open to listen to things. We expect Brandon to be an integral part of our team like he has been.”

Which teams might trade for Brandon Aiyuk?

According to a report from Cam Marino, two teams are leading the race in case the San Francisco 49ers decide to trade Brandon Aiyuk. Surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers might not get their primary target.

“The Patriots and Browns are the front runners in trade discussions for 49ers star receiver Brandon Aiyuk, per a league source. Both teams are offering more than $30M. Though the Steelers are also in the mix, this should come down to the Patriots and the Browns. Aiyuk is not expected to be a 49er in 2024.”