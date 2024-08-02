Jerry Jones hasn’t given a contract extension to Dak Prescott and, as weeks pass by, the future of the quarterback with the Dallas Cowboys is more uncertain than ever.

Prescott is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025 because his current deal prevents any chance of a franchise tag and also includes a no trade clause for the player.

Now, in what could be a shocking development in the NFL, a young prospect could be the answer for Jones if Dak doesn’t deliver the long awaited Super Bowl for the franchise.

Who could replace Dak Prescott with Dallas Cowboys?

According to a report from Jordan Reid, Shedeur Sanders could be the name chosen to replace Dak Prescott as the quarterback of the future for the Dallas Cowboys. This was the surprising take of an NFC scout.

“With the Dak contract mess happening and struggling to pay their other stars, you better believe that Jerry has it in the back of his mind what the benefits of a young and cheap QB could be for that team if they crash and burn again in the playoffs.”

Who is Shedeur Sanders?

Shedeur Sanders is the son of Deion Sanders, a legend of the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers. During his first season with Colorado in college football, the young quarterback emerged as one of the greatest talents in the nation. That’s why the cited scout believes it’s a perfect match.

“Imagine a home-state kid whose dad not only played for your franchise but was a highly successful player, and Shedeur is the type of player that’d embrace the star on the side of his helmet.”