Dak Prescott isn't afraid of Jerry Jones after the owner admitted he might not give the quarterback a contract extension with Dallas Cowboys.

Dak Prescott could become the most attractive free agent in history if Jerry Jones doesn’t give him a contract extension soon. Although the quarterback put MVP numbers last season, the famous owner stands still shocking the NFL.

That same situation is being replied with other stars such as CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. Even with the market growing as new players get massive deals around the league, the Cowboys aren’t making moves.

So, it seems like the Dallas Cowboys will have everyone under scrutiny and, unless a Super Bowl is won, the money might not appear. However, Dak isn’t afraid of playing with all that pressure.

Will the Dallas Cowboys give Dak Prescott a contract extension?

After Jerry Jones confirmed the Dallas Cowboys aren’t in a hurry to give Dak Prescott a contract extension, due to the NFL’s legal battle of ‘Sunday Ticket’, the quarterback had a massive answer according to Jeff Kolb of Fox Sports. He is ready to leave and play for another team.

“It’s not something I look for, or prepare, even plan for. But, if something like that happens, I’ll certainly be ready for it. That’s just the business and nature of this game. That’s just me not being naive to that. I’ve got a ton of confidence, but honestly, it’s not something I think about. I’m on a contract this year and that’s all I really care about.”