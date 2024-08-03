This Friday, the New York Yankees hosted the Toronto Blue Jays in an exciting game in which Aaron Judge stood out with his 40th home run of the season, in addition to reaching 101 RBIs.

Judge’s impressive hit came in the first inning of the game, facing Kevin Gausman’s pitches. Gausman sent him a fastball at 95.3 MPH, which Judge sent off the field, reaching 477 feet at a speed of 117.5 MPH. With these numbers and just over 50 games to play, Judge aims to have one of his best seasons in the MLB.

The “Judge,” often nicknamed, currently leads in several MLB departments. With 40 home runs, he is the top home run hitter, seven ahead of Shohei Ohtani. In RBIs, he is the only player with 100 or more this season, 10 ahead of Jose Ramirez, who has 91. Judge’s performance this season not only puts him as a serious candidate for this year’s MVP award but has also put him into a select group of historic Yankees legends.

A Historic Achievement for Aaron Judge

With his 40th homer, Aaron Judge joins an exclusive group of Yankees players who have managed to have three or more seasons with at least 40 home runs. This group includes legends such as Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and Mickey Mantle. Judge managed to hit 40 or more home runs in the 2017 season, in which he won Rookie of the Year after hitting 52 home runs, and in 2022, when he broke the American League record with 62 home runs, also taking the MVP award.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reaches for a 3-run home run hit by Alex Jackson #28 of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium on July 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

This achievement places Judge in a privileged position within the history of the Yankees, a team known for its rich tradition and numerous championships. Judge’s ability to maintain a high level of performance over several seasons demonstrates his consistency and ability to excel on baseball’s biggest stage.

Judge’s Impact on the Yankees and MLB

Not only has Aaron Judge’s performance been crucial to the Yankees’ success this season, but he has also had a significant impact on MLB as a whole. His ability to hit home runs and his ability to drive in runs has made him one of the most feared players by opposing pitchers. In addition, his leadership on the field and work ethic have been an example to his teammates and to the young players who aspire to follow in his footsteps.

With more than 50 games to play, Judge has the opportunity to continue accumulating achievements and consolidate his candidacy for the MVP award. His performance this season not only places him among the best players in the league, but also secures his place in Yankees history alongside legends like Ruth, Gehrig, and Mantle. The future looks bright for Aaron Judge, and Yankees fans are looking forward to seeing what else he can accomplish in his career.