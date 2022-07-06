Lionel Messi is always in the discussion of who is the best player in history of soccer. In spite of his achievements, there are some detractors that still doubt about his capacity. For a former Manchester City right-back, the Argentinian could not play in the Premier League nowadays and the Big Six should be far from signing the PSG's forward.

There is no doubt that Lionel Messi is one of the greatest soccer players in history. The Argentinian has won everything at club level and with his national team is only missing the FIFA World Cup. But for some people, Lio is not a top forward nowadays and a former Manchester City right-back establishes that he could not even play for the Big Six as today.

Messi's exit from FC Barcelona was a shocking move for everyone. He said goodbye to his beloved team in tears, but the club's financial rpoblems could not solve the contract issue with his number 10 and he had to leave to PSG. Now in Paris, Lionel is undergoing a rough time due to a difficult adaptation and the institution has not been able to win the Champions League, the main objective for the board.

Back in August 2021 when Messi left Barcelona, the rumor of him going to the Premier League was very strong. The reports appointed to a possible move to Manchester City, where he could've been reunited with Pep Guardiola, the manager that shined alongside the forward. But PSG's offer was better for Lionel and he decided to go to France instead of England.

Former Manchester City player rejects Messi from the Premier League

Danny Mills, former Manchester City right-back and nowadays a commentator for Sky Sports News, talkSPORT and the BBC, critized Messi as his present is not the best according to the english player. He has defended the Argentinian through his whole career, but as today, Mills is sure that the 35 year-old could not play for any of the Big Six teams.

“In terms of being a footballer, Messi is the greatest. But would you take Messi in your team now, probably not. I don’t think they [Big Six] would take him. Liverpool? No. Man City? No. Tottenham? No, I don’t think they would", said Mills to talkSPORT.

Lionel Messi's numbers at PSG

Since Messi joined Paris-Saint Germain in August 2021, his numbers are something to worry about. With Les Parisiens, the Argentinian has played 34 games with 11 goals and 15 assists. He just entered more in a backup role for Kylian Mbappe than a primary, but with his national team has made an spectacular run in the last couple of years to keep the FIFA World Cup title dream alive.

Qatar 2022, Messi's 'Last Dance' in soccer?

The 35 year-old is probably going to play his last World Cup next November at Qatar 2022. He managed to win the Copa America 2021 with Argentina and relieved some tension about him not trascending with the Albiceleste. Now, with an almost perfect CONMEBOL Qualification (11-6-0), his national team is one of the favorites to take the Jules Rimet trophy back home.