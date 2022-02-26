MLS side Inter Miami are planning a raid on the former Barcelona trio consisting of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Busquets. However, some of them might not be able to arrive immediately.

David Beckham intends to add Barcelona former teammates Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Busquets to Inter Miami's roster for next season. The plan to reunite them all would only be able to be completely realized in the summer of 2023.

The Herons have reportedly already started negotiations with the agents of the three players. Leo Messi and Luis Suarez have built a great friendship in Barcelona during their six years together there, and they are still close despite playing in different clubs.

They could leave European soccer in a year and join forces in the MLS, more precisely in Inter Miami, whose co-owner is David Beckham. This has been revealed by the Spanish journalist Xavi Campos while appearing on the popular sports show Onze.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Busquets to Inter Miami?

It has been said that Messi and Suarez, whose relationship further strengthens the friendship of their wives, as well as children, have already discussed the possibility, both with each other and with the American club, and Busquets is considering the option of joining them.

However, the moves would not take place next season, given that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be held in November but in the summer of 2023. Suarez's contract with Atletico Madrid expires this summer, while Messi is tied to Paris Saint-Germain until 2023, but the Argentine has the option to extend it for another season.

Busquets's contract with Barcelona also expires in 2023, but it looks likely that he might have to find another environment once the season ends. The Catalans have reportedly already begun looking for a replacement for the 33-year-old midfielder who has spent his entire professional career at Camp Nou.