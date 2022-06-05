Mexico U20 play against Indonesia U20 for a 2022 Toulon Tournament game in France. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Mexico U20 vs Indonesia U20: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2022 Toulon Tournament in the US

Mexico U20 and Indonesia U20 meet in the 2022 Toulon Tournament Group Stage. This game will take place at Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny in Aubagne on Jun 5, 2022 at 11:30 AM (ET). The Mexicans need to win this game at all costs to play in the next phase. Here is all the detailed information about this Toulon Tournament game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Mexico U20 are in a win or go home situation in the 2022 Maurice Revello Tournament as they need to win their last game of the group stage to gain access to the knockout stage.

Indonesia U20 lost a recent game against Ghana which put them in the same situation as Mexico, both teams need to win if they want to stay alive in the tournament.

Mexico U20 vs Indonesia U20: Match Information

Date: Sunday, Jun 5, 2022.

Time: 11:30 AM (ET)

Location: Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny, Aubagne, France.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Mexico U20 vs Indonesia U20: Times by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

Mexico U20 vs Indonesia U20: Storylines

Mexico U20 started the tournament with a tough win against Ghana 1-0, that game was highly defensive and the Mexicans could barely score a goal in the 83th minute. After that victory, on June 2, they lost against Venezuela 1-2 under the same situation of problems with the offensive attack and various defensive errors.

Indonesia U20 won the second game in the tournament after losing to Venezuela 0-1 in their first game. The team won the second game against Ghana 1-0 and ended a losing streak of three consecutive games that included two friendly games against South Korea.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Mexico U20 vs Indonesia U20 in the U.S.

This 2022 Toulon Tournament game will be available in multiple channels, to watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone and tune in, this game will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV.

Mexico U20 vs Indonesia U20: Predictions And Odds

Mexico U20 are slight favorites to win this game, they have a bit more experience but Indonesia U20 are inspired after coming off a losing streak. Both teams have serious offensive problems and this game is likely to end 1-0.



---- Mexico U20 --- Draw / Totals ----- Indonesia U20 ----

* Odds via -----