Jürgen Klopp and Mo Salah got into a heated argument during the game against West Ham in London.

Liverpool seem to be out of the race for the Premier League. Jürgen Klopp’s team had been leading the fight to win the English title, but everything fell apart at the last moment.

This Saturday, during the match against West Ham, an image emerged that could begin to explain what is going on within the ‘Reds’. It happened in front of the entire stadium and the video is already making rounds around the world.

With 10 minutes left in the game between the Hammers and Liverpool, Jürgen Klopp decided to take Luis Diaz off the field to make way for Mohamed Salah. For this game, the star of the ‘Reds’ started as a substitute. It was a surprising decision by the German coach.

In such a crucial game, Klopp left his main player on the bench and then an unexpected moment occurred that shocked everyone.

Mo Salah and Jürgen Klopp during West Ham vs Liverpool (Getty Images)

What happened between Mohamed Salah and Jürgen Klopp?

At the moment when Mohamed Salah was about to enter the field, Jürgen Klopp approached him and said something in the player’s ear. It was a short but assertive message.

Upon hearing it, the Pharaoh couldn’t contain himself and began to launch all kinds of reproaches at his coach. In front of the entire stadium, he clashed with the German while shouting at him.

Seeing what was happening, Darwin Nuñez intervened and separated his teammate to prevent him from continuing to argue with Klopp. Salah didn’t like at all that the Uruguayan got in the middle and also pushed him away with a slight shove.

After the game, when several reporters were about to ask Salah about what happened, the Egyptian player responded: “It’s gonna be fire if I speak.” Meanwhile, Klopp assured that the matter was closed. “We spoke about that moment in the dressing room with the lads, it’s done.”