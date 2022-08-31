Mexico and Paraguay will clash off today at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a 2022 International Friendly. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Mexico and Paraguay will meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the US in an International Friendly 2022 today, August 31, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this International soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV in the United States.

This will be their 21st overall meeting. No surprises here as Mexico have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 11 games so far; the Paraguayan national team have celebrated a victory just four times to this day, and the remaining five matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on March 26, 2019, when El Tri managed a 4-2 win in a friendly exhibition. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in more than three years, in a 2022 International Friendly.

Mexico vs Paraguay: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 10:00 PM

Bolivia: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 PM

Brunei: 9:00 AM (Thursday)

Chile: 9:00 PM

Colombia: 8:00 PM

Costa Rica: 7:00 PM

Dominican Republic: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 8:00 PM

El Salvador: 7:00 PM

Guatemala: 7:00 PM

Honduras: 7:00 PM

Hong Kong: 9:00 AM (Thursday)

Malaysia: 9:00 AM (Thursday)

Mexico: 8:00 PM

Nicaragua: 7:00 PM

Panama: 8:00 PM

Paraguay: 9:00 PM

Peru: 8:00 PM

United States: 9:00 PM (ET)

Uruguay: 10:00 PM

Venezuela: 9:00 PM

Mexico vs Paraguay: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+

Bolivia: Star+

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4

Brunei: Astro Go

Chile: Star+

Colombia: Star+

Costa Rica: TUDN

Dominican Republic: TUDN

Ecuador: Star+

El Salvador: TUDN

Guatemala:TUDN

Honduras: TUDN

Hong Kong: myTV SUPER

International: Bet365

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 5, Astro Go

Mexico: Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, VIX+, Blim TV, Azteca 7

Nicaragua: TUDN

Panama: TUDN

Paraguay: Star+

Peru: Star+

United States: FuboTV, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com

Uruguay: Star+

Venezuela: Star+