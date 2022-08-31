Mexico and Paraguay will meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the US in an International Friendly 2022 today, August 31, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this International soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV in the United States.
This will be their 21st overall meeting. No surprises here as Mexico have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 11 games so far; the Paraguayan national team have celebrated a victory just four times to this day, and the remaining five matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on March 26, 2019, when El Tri managed a 4-2 win in a friendly exhibition. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in more than three years, in a 2022 International Friendly.
Mexico vs Paraguay: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 10:00 PM
Bolivia: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 PM
Brunei: 9:00 AM (Thursday)
Chile: 9:00 PM
Colombia: 8:00 PM
Costa Rica: 7:00 PM
Dominican Republic: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 8:00 PM
El Salvador: 7:00 PM
Guatemala: 7:00 PM
Honduras: 7:00 PM
Hong Kong: 9:00 AM (Thursday)
Malaysia: 9:00 AM (Thursday)
Mexico: 8:00 PM
Nicaragua: 7:00 PM
Panama: 8:00 PM
Paraguay: 9:00 PM
Peru: 8:00 PM
United States: 9:00 PM (ET)
Uruguay: 10:00 PM
Venezuela: 9:00 PM
Mexico vs Paraguay: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+
Bolivia: Star+
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4
Brunei: Astro Go
Chile: Star+
Colombia: Star+
Costa Rica: TUDN
Dominican Republic: TUDN
Ecuador: Star+
El Salvador: TUDN
Guatemala:TUDN
Honduras: TUDN
Hong Kong: myTV SUPER
International: Bet365
Malaysia: Astro Supersport 5, Astro Go
Mexico: Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, VIX+, Blim TV, Azteca 7
Nicaragua: TUDN
Panama: TUDN
Paraguay: Star+
Peru: Star+
United States: FuboTV, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com
Uruguay: Star+
Venezuela: Star+