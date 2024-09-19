Monaco vs Barcelona: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Trending topics:
Monaco will face Barcelona in the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona
© IMAGO / PressinphotoLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona

By Leonardo Herrera

Monaco are set to take on Barcelona in the league phase first Matchday of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here’s all the info you need to catch the action, whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, with viewing options available based on your country.

[Watch Monaco vs Barcelona live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Barcelona embark on their UEFA Champions League campaign with renewed optimism, as they aim to reclaim the European dominance they once held during the Lionel Messi era. Boasting a refreshed squad filled with young talents, the Catalan giants have enjoyed a promising start to their La Liga season, igniting hope among fans for a resurgence on the continental stage.

Their opening challenge comes against Monaco, last season’s Ligue 1 runners-up, who are no strangers to causing upsets. While Barcelona are favored, they would do well not to underestimate the French side. Monaco made a statement in this year’s Joan Gamper Trophy, defeating the Blaugrana 3-0, and will be eager to replicate that success.

Monaco vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (September 20)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 20)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 20)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 20)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 20)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Thilo Kehrer of Monaco – IMAGO / PanoramiC

Monaco vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: myCANAL, tabii, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 2
Germany: DAZN Germany, tabii
India: JioTV, tabii, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, tabii, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
International: Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, Virgin Media Two, TNT Sports 2
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, tabii, Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport Calcio
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, tabii, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Max, TNT Go, tabii TNT Sports
Netherlands: tabii, Ziggo Sport 5
Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, tabii, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: Movistar+, tabii, Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar Plus+
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English 2
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN, Univision NOW, ViX, UniMas

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

