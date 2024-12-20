Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Lions HC Dan Campbell sends clear message about recovery of key teammate for Jared Goff

Dan Campbell left a clear message of optimism by opining on the recovery of a key teammate for Jared Goff on the Detroit Lions, who will try to win the Super Bowl in the 2024 NFL season.

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions watches action prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 03, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Lions defeated the Packers 24-14.
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesHead coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions watches action prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 03, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Lions defeated the Packers 24-14.

By Ignacio Cairola

Detroit Lions continue their steady march in the 2024 NFL season, being one of the teams that are candidates to win the Super Bowl. In recent games, however, the team led by head coach Dan Campbell has had to mourn some losses in the squad that has Jared Goff as its star player.

Some injury diagnoses may seem very discouraging at first, but as the hours or days go by, sometimes conditions can improve and situations can become a little more optimistic, especially if it is a matter of recovering an important player. Campbell, a coach who has had to deal with injuries to his squad throughout the season, is currently feeling that way.

Aidan Hutchinson, Carlton Davis, John Cominsky, Alex Anzalone, Khalil Dorsey, David Bada, Marcus Davenport and Kyle Peko, among others, are some of the big names who were injured during the current campaign for the Lions. Currently, the focus is on bringing back another injured player, David Montgomery.

Advertisement

There was initial speculation that the Lions running back would not play the rest of the season after suffering a sprained medial collateral ligament in Sunday’s 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Even Campbell said Monday that he expected Montgomery to miss the rest of the year. Now, the coach’s voice sounds more hopeful.

David Montgomery, running back of the Detroit Lions

David Montgomery, running back of the Detroit Lions

Advertisement

What did Campbell say about Montgomery’s recovery?

“I am optimistic with a couple doctors that he saw. I think we may see where this thing goes. We’ve still got a decision to make, because even if that is the case, it’s a matter of, Do you put him on IR? Do you see how fast he might come back from it? But it certainly sounds more optimistic, is probably the best way to say it,” Campbell clarified on the possible recovery of running back Montgomery.

Jared Goff&#039;s net worth: How much money does the Detroit Lions quarterback own?

see also

Jared Goff's net worth: How much money does the Detroit Lions quarterback own?

What happens if the Lions place Montgomery on injured reserve?

If Detroit were to place Montgomery on injured reserve now, Goff‘s teammate would be out until at least the wild-card round of the playoffs. At the moment, that possibility would not be a risk as the Lions aim to finish first in the NFC North and go straight to the divisional round of the postseason.

Advertisement

When will Montgomery play for Goff and Campbell’s Lions again?

Montgomery will most likely not return to the field for the remaining regular season games and will be ready to play for the Lions in the playoffs. If Detroit wins the division and has a week off, Montgomery would be able to play in the divisional round. If they lose that spot to the Minnesota Vikings, Campbell’s team could try to use the 27-year-old running back in the wild-card round.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

ALSO READ

Former NBA All-Star urges Philadelphia 76ers to make a definitive decision on Embiid, Paul George
NBA

Former NBA All-Star urges Philadelphia 76ers to make a definitive decision on Embiid, Paul George

MLB News: Joe Espada's Astros make blockbuster addition after Nolan Arenado's rejection
MLB

MLB News: Joe Espada's Astros make blockbuster addition after Nolan Arenado's rejection

Mavericks’ Doncic and Irving await showdown against the Clippers
NBA

Mavericks’ Doncic and Irving await showdown against the Clippers

Ronaldo's former agent names the star poised to succeed CR7, predicts multiple Ballon d'Or wins
Soccer

Ronaldo's former agent names the star poised to succeed CR7, predicts multiple Ballon d'Or wins

Better Collective Logo