NFL News: Lions HC Dan Campbell sends clear message about recovery of key teammate for Jared Goff

Detroit Lions continue their steady march in the 2024 NFL season, being one of the teams that are candidates to win the Super Bowl. In recent games, however, the team led by head coach Dan Campbell has had to mourn some losses in the squad that has Jared Goff as its star player.

Some injury diagnoses may seem very discouraging at first, but as the hours or days go by, sometimes conditions can improve and situations can become a little more optimistic, especially if it is a matter of recovering an important player. Campbell, a coach who has had to deal with injuries to his squad throughout the season, is currently feeling that way.

Aidan Hutchinson, Carlton Davis, John Cominsky, Alex Anzalone, Khalil Dorsey, David Bada, Marcus Davenport and Kyle Peko, among others, are some of the big names who were injured during the current campaign for the Lions. Currently, the focus is on bringing back another injured player, David Montgomery.

There was initial speculation that the Lions running back would not play the rest of the season after suffering a sprained medial collateral ligament in Sunday’s 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Even Campbell said Monday that he expected Montgomery to miss the rest of the year. Now, the coach’s voice sounds more hopeful.

David Montgomery, running back of the Detroit Lions

What did Campbell say about Montgomery’s recovery?

“I am optimistic with a couple doctors that he saw. I think we may see where this thing goes. We’ve still got a decision to make, because even if that is the case, it’s a matter of, Do you put him on IR? Do you see how fast he might come back from it? But it certainly sounds more optimistic, is probably the best way to say it,” Campbell clarified on the possible recovery of running back Montgomery.

What happens if the Lions place Montgomery on injured reserve?

If Detroit were to place Montgomery on injured reserve now, Goff‘s teammate would be out until at least the wild-card round of the playoffs. At the moment, that possibility would not be a risk as the Lions aim to finish first in the NFC North and go straight to the divisional round of the postseason.

When will Montgomery play for Goff and Campbell’s Lions again?

Montgomery will most likely not return to the field for the remaining regular season games and will be ready to play for the Lions in the playoffs. If Detroit wins the division and has a week off, Montgomery would be able to play in the divisional round. If they lose that spot to the Minnesota Vikings, Campbell’s team could try to use the 27-year-old running back in the wild-card round.