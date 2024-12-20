Ronaldo's former agent names the star poised to succeed CR7, predicts multiple Ballon d'Or wins

Cristiano Ronaldo’s illustrious career spans over 20 years, and he shows no signs of slowing down. Approaching his 40th birthday, he continues to shine with Al-Nassr and the Portugal National Team, consistently ranking among the top scorers in the world. However, as his legendary career edges closer to its twilight, the search for soccer’s next global superstar and potential Ballon d’Or winner intensifies. Among those weighing in is Ronaldo’s former agent, Jorge Mendes, who has identified a young winger as his top candidate.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is the best in history, he is unique. He was, he is, and he will continue to be,” Mendes stated in an interview with Marca. The renowned agent then pointed to the player he believes could follow in Ronaldo’s footsteps: “If there is someone now who can resemble him, that is Lamine Yamal. But in the future.”

Mendes praised the 17-year-old Spanish winger, emphasizing his extraordinary potential: “He’s the one with the most talent and the one most likely to do well.” Mendes confidently predicted Yamal’s future, saying, “He can win several Ballon d’Ors.”

As Yamal’s agent, Mendes is carefully guiding him through his formative years as a professional. “There are many things that distract soccer players, and the agent’s role is crucial to offering protection,” Mendes explained. He also revealed Yamal’s immediate plans: “He is going to renew with Barcelona, for sure. He wants to be there for many years.”

Lamine Yamal, Barcelona winger.

Mendes and Ronaldo: A historic partnership

Jorge Mendes has been a prominent soccer agent for nearly 30 years, representing stars such as Jose Mourinho, Deco, Radamel Falcao Garcia, and James Rodriguez. However, his most notable partnership was with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mendes facilitated Ronaldo’s career-defining move from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United in 2003 and guided him through his illustrious stints at Real Madrid and Juventus. Their professional relationship ended in December 2022 following Ronaldo’s transfer to Al-Nassr.

“Cristiano is the best. I have always thought so,” Mendes reflected. “He is an example, in training, in eating, in working on the field and off the field. He is the blueprint of what to do.”

Lamine Yamal’s inspirations

While Mendes envisions Yamal as Ronaldo’s heir, the young winger has drawn inspiration from other iconic players. In a recent interview with Marca, Yamal named Lionel Messi as one of his favorite players, alongside two former Barcelona stars: Ronaldinho and Neymar.

As Yamal continues to develop, the soccer world watches with anticipation to see if he can live up to Mendes’ lofty expectations and carve his own path to greatness.