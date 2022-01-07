Liga MX begins and all teams will seek to reach the top of Mexican soccer. One of the first matches will be between Monterrey and Queretaro. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Monterrey vs Queretaro: Predictions, odds, and how to watch live in the US 2021-2022 Liga MX season

A New Championship begins and the illusions of all the teams are renewed. One of the most interesting games that Matchday 1 of Mexican league will have will be Monterrey and Queretaro. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this 2021-2022 Liga MX game live in the US. You can watch it on Fubo TV (free trial).

Monterrey, who lost in the quarterfinals in the last tournament to the last champion Atlas in a very close series, will seek revenge in this new tournament. The team led by Javier Aguirre has had these arrivals: Rodolfo Pizarro (Inter Miami), Luis Romo (Cruz Azul),a and the departures of Jonathan González (Querétaro), Carlos Rodriguez (Cruz Azul), and Cándido Ramírez (FC Juárez).

On the side of Queretaro, with 15 points obtained last tournament was one of the worst teams together with Tijuana and of course they will seek to reverse that poor performance. For this season, the “Gallos Blancos Albiazules” have these new players: Jonathán González (Rayados), Antonio Rodriguez (Chivas), Jorge Hernandez (Pachuca), Fidel Martínez (Tijuana), Ángel Sepúlveda (Necaxa), Jesús Godínez (Chivas), Leonardo Sequeira (Central Córdoba) and Juan Romagnoli (Cienciano).

Monterrey vs Queretaro: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Time: 8:06 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe, Nuevo León, México

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Monterrey vs Queretaro: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:06 PM

CT: 7:06 PM

MT: 6:06 PM

PT: 5:06 PM

Monterrey vs Queretaro: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The game that these two rivals will play for the Matchday 1 of Liga MX will be the 42nd between them in history. In the previous 41 games, Monterrey prevailed as dominator, although by a narrow margin, with 18 victories compared to 12 in Queretaro and there were 11 equalities. The Rayados scored 63 goals and the Gallos 43.

How to watch or live stream Monterrey vs Queretaro in the US

The game that will be played this Saturday, January 8 at the Estadio BBVA for the Matchday 1 of Liga MX between Monterrey and Queretaro will be broadcast in the US on FUBO TV (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes.

Monterrey vs Queretaro: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Monterrey are the favorite with -190 odds, while Queretaro have +500. A tie would finish in a +310 payout.

DraftKings Monterrey -190 Tie +310 Queretaro +500

*Odds via DraftKings