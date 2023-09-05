The wait will be over soon. EA Sports FC 24 will launch this month, and fans are already looking forward to trying it. With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, the Saudi Pro League will probably be one of the most used competitions.

In the wake of the Portuguese striker’s move to Al-Nassr in January, many other stars started to consider the Saudi Arabian league as a serious option. This summer, countless world-renowned players moved to the Gulf State.

Neymar to Al-Hilal is without any doubt the biggest signing of this transfer window, but there were other notable moves as well. In fact, there’s another star with higher rating than Ronaldo and Ney.

Karim Benzema expected to have higher rating than Ronaldo, Neymar in EAFC 24

Though the developer has yet to reveal the official ratings, Karim Benzema is expected to be the highest-rated player in the Saudi Pro League with 90. Neymar would be second with 88, while Ronaldo is believed to be at 86. This would be top 10 rated players:

Karim Benzema – 90 Neymar – 88 Cristiano Ronaldo – 86 N’Golo Kanté – 86 Riyad Mahrez – 86 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – 86 Marcelo Brozovic – 86 Sadio Mané – 85 Kalidou Koulibaly – 85 Aymeric Laporte – 85

How much does Ronaldo make in Saudi Arabia?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s reported annual salary in Saudi Arabia is 200 million euros.

What’s Neymar’s contract at Al-Hilal?

Neymar reportedly signed a two-year, €320 million deal with Al-Hilal.