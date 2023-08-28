A new era is about to start in videogames, with EA Sports FC set to replace the FIFA franchise. Of course, one of the biggest questions fans are already making is what will be the player ratings, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo drawing much of the attention.

Since both have left the Old Continent this year, many wonder how their absence in the top five European leagues will impact their ratings. The Argentine superstar joined MLS side Inter Miami, while the Portuguese striker signed for Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr in January.

Both still seem to have a lot left in the tank, but of course, age is always a factor when it comes to aspects such as market value or rating in a videogame. Though there’s no official information by the developer yet, the ratings started to leak out on the Internet.

Who will have better rating on EAFC24, Messi or Ronaldo?

On Twitter, @Fut_scoreboard leaked the first EAFC24 ratings, suggesting that Messi would have 90, while Ronaldo would be at 86. This means Leo would suffer a one-point downgrade, whereas CR7 would lose four points in regard to FIFA 23.

When was the last time Messi and Ronaldo had the same rating?

Messi and Ronaldo haven’t had the same rating since FIFA 19, when both had 94. From then on, the Argentine star has always had a higher rating than the Portuguese: 94 to 93 in FIFA 20, 93 to 92 in FIFA 21, 93 to 91 in FIFA 22 and 91 to 90 in FIFA 23.