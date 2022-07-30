New York Red Bulls play against Barcelona for a 2022 Club Friendly game part of the preseason. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

New York Red Bulls and Barcelona meet in a 2022 Club Friendly. This game will take place at Red Bull Arena in Harrison on July 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET). The visitors are making a good impression during the preseason and it is very likely that they will start the upcoming regular season on a good foot. Here is all the related information about this Club Friendly game, including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

New York Red Bulls are having a good time in the local league with a record of 10-6-6 overall and a recent victory over Austin 4-3 on the road. NY Red Bulls are in the top 3 of the standings and it is highly likely that they will make it to the 2022 MLS playoffs.

It seems that Barcelona are in their best form since Messi's departure, especially after they won a game against Real Madrid in United States. Although much to see but the current Barcelona's roster is perfect to play in Europe.

New York Red Bulls vs Barcelona: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey.

New York Red Bulls vs Barcelona: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

New York Red Bulls vs Barcelona: Storylines

The New York Red Bulls have a positive record in the last five games with three wins against Atlanta United, Sporting Kansas City and Austin FC. The other two games were a draw and a loss in the city ‘Clasico’ against NYCFC. NY Red Bull's home record is good at 3-4-3 but the last time they won at home was in June.

Barcelona didn't win anything big last season due to roster problems, but during the preseason they have shown that those problems are over. Barcelona have played three games in the United States, two were wins against Inter Miami and Real Madrid, and one game was a draw against Juventus 2-2.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free New York Red Bulls vs Barcelona in the U.S.

This 2022 Club Friendly game will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by ViX, Red Bull Arena App (free). Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

New York Red Bulls vs Barcelona: Predictions And Odds

New York Red Bulls have a good overall record in the 2022 MLS season and they are considered very close favorites. Barcelona as underdogs is a good option for this game as they have a much stronger offensive attack than the home team. The best pick for this Club Friendly game is: Barcelona.

