Not even Messi and Ronaldo achieved it: Haaland’s impressive scoring rate

The world of soccer has witnessed a new era of goalscorers, with names like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo reigning supreme for years. However, a young Norwegian striker has burst onto the scene and challenged the dominance of these two legends. Erling Haaland, with his goalscoring voracity and imposing style of play, has become the new king of goals.

Haaland’s arrival on the scene has generated great expectations. His ability to score goals of all kinds, from headers to long-range shots, makes him a complete striker. In addition, his imposing physique and speed make him practically unstoppable for opposing defenders.

With his youth and talent, he has everything ahead of him to become one of the best players of all time. His move to Manchester City has been a success, and it is expected that he will continue to grow and evolve as a soccer star.

Haaland over Messi and Ronaldo

A new list reveals that Erling Haaland has scored 257 goals in just 315 professional games, surpassing Messi and Ronaldo in the 21st century. With an average of 0.82 goals per game, Haaland surpasses Messi (0.78) and Cristiano Ronaldo (0.73) in this crucial statistic.

In addition to Haaland, Messi, and Ronaldo, other great scorers such as Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski also appear on the list of top scorers in recent years. However, it is Haaland who has captured the world’s attention with his unstoppable goalscoring pace.

Messi, Ronaldo, or Haaland?

The comparison with Messi and Ronaldo is inevitable, as these three players have redefined the concept of the goalscorer. However, Haaland has brought his own style of play more physical and direct which distinguishes him from his predecessors. His arrival in elite soccer has revitalized the competition and sparked a new generation of fans who dream of seeing Haaland lift soccer’s biggest trophies.

In a world where records are constantly broken, Haaland has become the new benchmark for goals. The Norwegian has shown that he is capable of surpassing legends such as Messi and Ronaldo, and his future is full of success.