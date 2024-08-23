Angel Di Maria chooses the greatest soccer player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Benfica winger Angel Di Maria has had the unique privilege of sharing the pitch with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two of the greatest soccer players the world has ever seen. The Argentine opened up about who he believes holds the title of the greatest between the two global icons.

Di Maria’s career has been intertwined with both legends at different points. He spent four seasons at Real Madrid alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, during which they secured a Champions League title, a UEFA Super Cup, and a LaLiga championship.

On the international stage, Di Maria has been Messi’s teammate on the Argentina national team since 2008, where they won an Olympic gold medal, two Copa America titles, and a FIFA World Cup. The pair also reunited briefly at Paris Saint–Germain before Di Maria’s move to Juventus.

In an interview with L’Equipe, Di Maria didn’t shy away from picking his side in the Messi-Ronaldo debate. “They both have an incredible winning mentality,” Di Maria said. “But when it comes down to it, the best is the one with the most Ballon d’Ors, and Messi has eight. For me, that creates a certain distance between him and Cristiano.”

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with Angel Di Maria after scoring the team’s third goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Di Maria added, “After dominating the sport for so many years, people are still talking about them globally, even as they play in the United States and Saudi Arabia. Their rivalry elevated La Liga and made the world fall in love with soccer. With Messi now in the U.S., Americans are beginning to rediscover the sport.”

Angel Di Maria on Kylian Mbappe

During his time at PSG, Di Maria also played alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, forming one of the most dangerous attacking trios in soccer. The Argentine had high praise for Mbappe’s influence on the team.

“He has extraordinary speed that can change the game in an instant,” Di Maria noted. “Even in tight matches, he finds a gap and takes off. If you give him the right pass, he’s unstoppable. For me, it’s clear that he’ll eventually win the Ballon d’Or.”

Di María’s insights highlight the rare perspective of a player who has been at the heart of historic moments with both Messi and Ronaldo, while also witnessing the rise of soccer’s next generation in Mbappe.