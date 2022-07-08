Orlando City will play against Inter Miami for the MLS Matchday 19. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

Inter Miami will visit Orlando City at the Exploria Stadium for the MLS Matchday 19. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV.

It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting games of Matchday 19 as two teams that are fighting for the last place in qualifying for the MLS round of 16 will face each other. The locals currently have 25 points so they are the ones who are keeping that precious last place and qualifying for the postseason.

Inter Miami would be out of the round of 16 at the moment, however with 22 points they are only 3 behind their rivals this Matchday, so with a victory they could match them (although the visitors have one less game). For that reason, this game will be of great interest: there is the seventh position in the Western Conference, the last one that offers a place in the postseason.

Orlando City vs Inter Miami: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Explora Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV

Orlando City vs Inter Miami: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Orlando City vs Inter Miami: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In total, there are only 8 clashes between these two rivals. By very little Orlando City are the dominators of the statistics, since they obtained 3 victories while Inter Miami won 2 times. The remaining 3 games were draws. The last time they faced each other was on August 28, 2021 for the MLS Matchday 5 of that year. The result was a 0-0 draw.

How to watch or live stream Orlando City vs Inter Miami in the US

Orlando City and Inter Miami will play for the Matchday 19 of the MLS this Saturday, July 9 at 7:30 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the United States on FuboTV. Other Options: ESPN+, my33 WBFS TV, Fox 35 Plus Orlando - WRBW, LionNation TV, Inter Miami App, FM 96.9 The Game.

Orlando City vs Inter Miami: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Orlando City the favorite with 1.73 odds, while Inter Miami have 4.50. A tie would finish in a 3.70 payout.

BetMGM Orlando City 1.73 Tie 3.70 Inter Miami 4.50

