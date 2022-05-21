Pachuca will host America in what will be the second leg of the Liga MX semifinals. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Pachuca and America will try to reach the Liga MX final when they face this Sunday, May 22, for the second leg of the semifinals. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this Liga MX game in the US. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

The first leg game went as expected for a matchup between these two teams: tough and even. In fact, they couldn't take advantage, and seeing how even the game's statistics were (equal in almost everything) perhaps the draw was the fairest. It was 1-1 with goals from Valdes for "Las Aguilas" and Ibanez for "Tuzos".

Despite the fact that it is most likely that this second leg will be equally equal, without a doubt the advantage is on Pachuca's side, since they have the chance to define this series of semifinals playing at home (in fact the Oddsmakers give them as favorites), although of course that is not a reason to be overconfident since America also has its strengths.

Pachuca vs Club America: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Hidalgo, Hidalgo, Mexico

Pachuca vs Club America: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The statistics between these two rivals are quite even, as could be expected when dealing with two important teams in Mexico. The winningest team is Pachuca, who won 24 times, while America did it 18 times. 14 draws complete a total of 56 matches between the two.

Before the aforementioned game for the first leg of these Liga MX semifinals that ended 1-1, the last confrontation between the two was on February 20, 2022 for Matchday 6 of the current Clausura 2022. In that game, Pachuca won by 3-1 with goals from Ibanez, Hurtado and Guzma, while Henry Martin scored for America.

How to watch or live stream Pachuca vs Club America in the US

The game that will be played this Sunday, May 22 at the Estadio Hidalgo for the second leg of the Liga MX semifinals between Pachuca and Club America will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com.

Pachuca vs Club America: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Pachuca are the favorite with +145 odds, while America have +185. A draw would result in a +225 payout.

DraftKings Pachuca +145 Tie +225 America +185

