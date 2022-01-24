Paraguay will face Uruguay for Matchday 15 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

For Matchday 15 of the Conmebol Qualifiersfor the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Paraguay and Uruguay will face each other at the Estadio General Pablo Rojas. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States.

Paraguay have one of their last chances to qualify for the next World Cup. With 14 points, they are 3 behind Colombia and Peru, who are keeping fourth and fifth place, the last ones that grant a place in the Cup and the playoffs, respectively. With only 4 games left to play, a loss could mean almost elimination.

On the Uruguay side, they have gone four games without winning, and three of them were defeats, which led to Tabarez's departure after 15 years as coach. Although they have 16 points, which leaves them only 1 behind Colombia and Peru, this Uruguayan team is an enigma: it will be interesting to see if it will continue with the low level shown in recent times or if the arrival of Diego Alonso (the new coach) brings new airs.

Paraguay vs Uruguay: Date

This game for Matchday 15 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup between Paraguay and Uruguay (with the new coach Diego Alonso) will be played this Thursday, January 27 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Paraguay vs Uruguay: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Paraguay vs Uruguay

This game valid for game for Matchday 15 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup between Paraguay and Uruguay, can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Fubo Sports Network.

