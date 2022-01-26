Paraguay and Uruguay clash on Thursday, January 27, on Matchday 15 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

The long-awaited Qatar 2022 World Cup is drawing nearer but there's still a lot to be played for in the South American Qualifiers. Paraguay and Uruguay face off in a must-win game for both on Thursday, January 27, in Asunción. Here, check out the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial).

La Albirroja head into this clash in a tough spot. Following a poor start to the tournament under Eduardo Berizzo, former LA Galaxy and Boca Juniors manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto took the reins of the team. Will he get his first win at home?

On the other hand, this match will mean the beginning of a new era for the visitors. With their World Cup aspirations at risk, Diego Alonso will make his debut in charge of La Celeste as they parted ways with longtime manager Oscar Washington Tabarez.

Paraguay vs Uruguay: Match Information

Date: Thursday, January 27, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio General Pablo Rojas (La Olla), Asunción

Location: Estadio General Pablo Rojas (La Olla), Asunción

Paraguay vs Uruguay: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Paraguay vs Uruguay: Storylines

Paraguay arrive at Matchday 15 under heavy fire. La Albirroja sit ninth in the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers standings with 13 points (W2 D7 L5), four shy of the fifth spot - which grants the final spot for Qatar 2022. Last time out, they drew with Colombia.

Uruguay are in a slightly better position than their opponents but their situation isn't good either. Their weak start to the tournament has cost Tabarez his job after more than a decade in charge, so Diego Alonso has a challenging job ahead of him. After their shocking defeat to Bolivia, La Celeste are seventh with 16 points, so a victory could place them among the top five again.

How to watch or live stream Paraguay vs Uruguay in the US

The game to be played between Paraguay and Uruguay in Asunción on Matchday 15 of the Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Paraguay vs Uruguay: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have made their predictions and they see the visitors as favorites. FanDuel has given Uruguay odds of +145, while Paraguay have +210 and a draw would result in a +200 payout.

FanDuel Paraguay +210 Tie +200 Uruguay +145

