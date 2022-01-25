Uruguay will visit Paraguay for Matchday 15 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups for this qualifiers game.

Paraguay and Uruguay will face each other this Thursday, January 27 at 6:00 PM (ET) for Matchday 15 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you can find out the probable lineups of both teams in this qualifiers game. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

For the local team, this may be one of the last chances to get into the fight for a place in the next World Cup. With 13 points, they are 4 points behind Colombia and Peru, who are currently fourth and fifth by goal difference, respectively (that is, the Colombians qualifying for the World Cup and the Peruvians in the playoff zone). In other words, a defeat would practically leave them without the possibility of going to Qatar.

The situation in Uruguay is a little less complex, although not easy. They have 16 points, 1 less than Colombia and Peru, but the level shown in their last games was very low and that led Tabarez to stop being coach of Uruguay after 15 years in charge. With the new coach, Diego Alonso, the Uruguayan team is an enigma: it will be interesting to see if they definitely get into the fight to go to Qatar or if their crisis deepens.

Paraguay probable lineup

Coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto will have to assemble his team with the absences of Omar Alderete, Andres Cubas and Romero Gamarra due to injury. Also surprising is the absence of the brothers Oscar and Angel Romero, who despite not currently having a club, have always been part of the squad in recent times in Paraguay.

Paraguay probable starting XI:

Silva; Escobar, Gomez, Balbuena, Alonso; Morel; M. Rojas, Villasanti, Almiron, Samudio; Sanabria.

Uruguay probable lineup

As mentioned before, Uruguay are a real enigma: with their new coach many things have changed in the "Celeste" team. For now, Diego Alonso assembled a squad with some players not previously called up by Tabarez, and it would not be a surprise if he also modified the team's lineup and style of playing.

Uruguay probable starting XI:

Campana; Caceres, Godin, Gimenez, Vina; Vecino, Valverde, Bentancur; Nunez, Suarez, Cavani.

