Paraguay and Uruguay will clash today in an exciting match for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online free this WCQ game free in different parts of the world.

Paraguay know they have no real chance of qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar 2022, but want to change the poor image shown in the South American Qualifiers when they host Uruguay today at the Estadio General Pablo Rojas in Asuncion. Here, you will find the time of this WCQ match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

La Albirroja, coached by Guillermo Barros Schelotto, are in 9th place in the standings, with only 13 points after 14 games. Also, Paraguay have accumulated 5 matches without victories in the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Uruguay will play their first match since new coach Diego Alonso took charge of the national team after Oscar Washington Tabarez's dismissal. La Celeste still have a chance to qualify for Qatar 2022, as they are in 7th place with 16 points. However, it will not be easy.

Paraguay vs Uruguay: Starting time of the game

Argentina: 8:00 PM

Australia: 10:00 AM (Friday)

Brazil: 8:00 PM

France: 0:00 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 11:00 PM

Italy: 0:00 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 5:00 PM

Paraguay: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 11:00 PM

Spain: 0:00 AM (Friday)

UK: 11:00 PM

US: 6:00 PM (ET)

Uruguay: 8:00 PM

Argentina: DeporTV

Australia: beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Brazil: SporTV 3, NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo

France: beIN Sports 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Ireland: Premier Sports ROI 2, Premier Player HD

Italy: Mola TV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Paraguay: Tigo Sports Paraguay

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 1

UK: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD

US: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Uruguay: VTV Uruguay