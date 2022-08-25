Portland Timbers will take on Seattle Sounders for Week 27 of the 2022 MLS Regular Season. Here you will find out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 MLS Season in the US

Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders will clash for Week 27 of the 2022 MLS Regular Season. Check out all the key information for this MLS game, such as how to watch or live stream it free in the US, the match information, storylines, prediction and odds. If you are in the US, you can stream live this game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Portland Timbers currently rank 10th at the Western Conference standings with a four-game winless streak. In fact, the team managed by Giovanni Savarese has won just once in the last three matches played at the Providence Park. And, their main striker Jaroslaw Niezgoda has scored just nine goals in 25 games.

On the other side, Seattle Sounders currently are in 9th at the Western Conference standings. Under Brian Schmetzer's management, the Sounders have clinched big titles, but now they are struggling to win as visitors. They have a four-game lossing streak when they play on the road.

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders: Match Information

Date: Friday, August 26, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Providence Park in Portland, Oregon

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders are one of the longest rivalries in the Major League Soccer. Both teams have faced each other 42 times before this matchup. In 19 games at the Providence Park, Portland Timbers won 9 games, and Seattle Sounders have picked up the win seven times.

However, in the last five games between these two sides, the Sounders have won four times in Portland. Also, the Timbers conceded six goals in their last matchup at the Providence Park. In that game, the Sounders won by 6-2.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders in the US

This 2022 MLS Matchup between Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders will be played on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). This Week 27 game will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial) as well as ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN, and SiriusXM FC in the US.

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders: Predictions and Odds

The oddsmakers in the US have revealed their predictions and odds for this Week 27 matchup. According to BetMGM, Portland Timbers have +145 odds to win this game, while Seattle Sounders have +155 odds to pick up the win. A draw would make a +260 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!