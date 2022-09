For Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase, Porto will host Club Brugge. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Porto vs Club Brugge: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Porto and Club Brugge will face each other for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN if you are in Canada.

The locals come from a bad debut in this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League. On their visit to Atletico Madrid they were defeated 2-1. The Portuguese are one of the main candidates to advance to the next round of the UCL, but to do so they need to return to victory, and much more so if they play at home.

Club Brugge, for their part, know that they have a good opportunity to fight to advance to the round of 16, since, unlike previous years, they did not have such a complicated group. However, the favorites to advance are Atletico Madrid and their rivals in this game, so if they want to stay in second place, getting a good result in this game will be vital for them.

Porto vs Club Brugge: Kick-Off Time

Porto will face Club Brugge for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Tuesday, September 13 at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal.

Australia: 5 AM (September 14)

Barbados: 3 PM

Belize: 1 PM

Botswana: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Burundi: 9 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM

Eswatini: 9 PM

Ethiopia: 10 PM

France: 9 PM

Gambia: 7 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

Guyana: 3 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 14)

Ireland: 8 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Kenya: 10 PM

Lesotho: 9 PM

Liberia: 7 PM

Malawi: 9 PM

Malta: 9 PM

Mauritius: 9 PM

Mexico: 2 PM

Namibia: 9 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

Nigeria: 8 PM

Pakistan: 12 AM (September 14)

Philippines: 3 AM (September 14)

Portugal: 8 PM

Rwanda: 9 PM

Sierra Leone: 7 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (September 14)

Solomon Islands: 6 AM (September 14)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Sudan: 9 PM

Spain: 9 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (September 14)

Sudan: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8 PM

Zimbabwe: 8 PM

Porto vs Club Brugge: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Stan Sport

Bahamas: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Barbados: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Belize: Fox Sports App, Fox Sports 3 North Cone

Botswana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Brazil: HBO max

Brunei: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Burundi: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 2

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 6, Free

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 2

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 8, BT Sport App, LiveScore App

Italy: Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Malawi: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: TSN5 Malta

Mauritius: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Mexico: Fox Sports App, Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports 3 North Cone, HBO Max

Namibia: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu

New Zealand: SparkSport

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Pakistan: Sony LIV

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Eleven Sports 5 Portugal, TVI, TVI Player

Rwanda: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3

South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, DStv Now, TOD

Spain: Movistar Champions League 7, Movistar+

Sri Lanka: Sony LIV

Sudan: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Eswatini: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Tanzania: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Uganda: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 8, LiveScore App, BT Sport App

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+

Zambia: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Zimbabwe: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2