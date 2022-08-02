Christian Pulisic will be joined by an American teammate at Chelsea FC as the Premier League side secured the signing of a promising prospect who has already been called up to the USMNT.

On Tuesday, the Premier League club announced the signing of Gabriel Slonina from MLS outfit Chicago Fire. The 18-year-old goalkeeper signed a six-year contract with the Blues but will stay on loan in Chicago for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Slonina's career has been on the rise very quickly. His Chelsea transfer comes nearly a year after he made his professional debut, becoming the youngest goalkeeper to start an MLS game at only 17 years and 81 days.

Christian Pulisic to be joined by Gabriel Slonina at Chelsea

The teenager has been one of the few bright spots for the Fire in a rather troubling season, in which they stand 8th in the East with 27 points. By 2022, the 18-year-old had already established himself in the starting lineup after keeping four clean sheets in 11 games last year.

Having played every single minute of this season so far, Slonina shows off 10 shutouts in 23 appearances. His breakthrough had previously caught the eye of other European giants, with Real Madrid among many teams mentioned as possible suitors.

Slonina, who was part of the youth national team program for most of his career, received his first call-up to the United States Men's National Soccer Team in December 2021, sitting on the bench for a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina. His move to the Premier League suggests the USA will have a dependable goalkeeper in the years to come.