The Houston Texans lost Stefon Diggs for the entire 2024 NFL season, and Tank Dell has shared his point of view on what he expects about becoming his replacement.

Bad news arrived at the Houston Texans’ facilities a few days ago. After extensive evaluations, it was confirmed that Stefon Diggs suffered a torn ACL, meaning Tank Dell must now step up to cover the absence of the talented wideout.

Stefon Diggs has been an outstanding wide receiver for the past 10 NFL seasons. He had a remarkable run with the Minnesota Vikings, and though his time with the Buffalo Bills had ups and downs, he remained a top-tier player at his position.

Earlier this year, the Texans aimed to give CJ Stroud an elite target by signing Stefon Diggs. Unfortunately, Diggs will miss the remainder of the 2024 season due to the torn ACL he suffered in Week 8.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tank Dell sends message to Stefon Diggs about stepping up for Texans

The Texans have had a strong 2024 season. Sitting in first place in the AFC South with a 6-2 record, the expectations are high, with a powerful offense led by CJ Stroud.

see also NFL News: Texans' CJ Stroud sends sincere message to Stefon Diggs after season-ending injury

Last year, the then-rookie proved he was a standout quarterback. However, the Texans needed to pair him with a top-tier wideout to fully showcase his potential.

Advertisement

The club found a willing partner in the Bills, trading a 2nd-round pick to Buffalo in exchange for the 4-time Pro Bowler Diggs and two additional draft picks.

Advertisement

Now, however, Diggs won’t be able to assist Stroud this year. The wide receiver’s torn ACL in Week 8 has sidelined him for the season. Tank Dell is set to become WR1 and believes the entire receiver group is ready for the challenge.

Advertisement

Quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans celebrates after his touchdown pass against the Minnesota Vikings with Stefon Diggs #1 during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“Once you lose one of your star players, everybody’s got to step up,” Dell said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “Even if you are one of the star players, you still have to step up and do more and produce more. I know all of us are more than capable of doing that. So, we are going to try to go out there and make plays.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will the Texans add a new receiver after Stefon Diggs’ injury?

Losing Stefon Diggs for the season is a tough blow for the Texans. He was on track for an impressive year, with 496 receiving yards and three touchdowns that had fans excited.

see also NFL News: Texans QB CJ Stroud loses key teammate for the season due to terrible injury

With Diggs out, Tank Dell is expected to take over his role. However, the Texans have until Nov. 5 to explore a trade and add depth to their roster at wide receiver.

Advertisement

SurveyShould the Texans sign a new wide receiver? Should the Texans sign a new wide receiver? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE