Lionel Messi's Inter Miami share exciting news for next Major League Soccer season

As they prepare to face Atlanta United in the MLS 2024 playoffs, Inter Miami and Lionel Messi have reason to be optimistic about the upcoming season.

Inter Miami find themselves in one of the most pivotal moments in their history. Led by Lionel Messi, the team claimed victory in the opening round of the MLS 2024 playoffs against Atlanta United and this Saturday they’ll look to secure their place in the next phase. Amidst this playoff push, the club shared significant news for next season.

On their official social media, the Herons posted images of forward Facundo Farias back on the field, training alongside teammates. “Back training fully with the group. Looking forward to seeing you back out on the pitch next year, Facu,” read the caption, featuring Farias engaging in both physical exercises and ball work, with a big smile on his face.

Farias’ joy is understandable. He had been sidelined for over nine months after suffering a severe ligament injury in his left knee during a friendly match against the El Salvador national team on January 19 of this year. After undergoing surgery and a lengthy recovery, he’s now prepared to make his return.

When will Farias be ready to play?

While Inter Miami aim to advance in the current MLS season, potentially reaching the final on December 7, Farias’ return isn’t anticipated until next year. The club’s social media post hints that he won’t be available for the playoff games.

“Contractually, MLS does not allow me to play this year,” Farias explained in a press conference after resuming training. “So we’ll wait until next year, to see if Tata (coach Martino) includes me in the team,” he added with a laugh.

Farias reflects on his recovery

Farias also opened up about his recovery journey: “The first months are the hardest—it’s when you see your teammates training, while you’re separated from the group for physical therapy and isolated training,” he shared.

“It’s tough for us players, who are used to being together, traveling, talking. You feel a bit left out in that sense,” Farias explained. He also credited his support network: “My family, the doctors, the physiotherapists, and my teammates who often came over to check in helped me get through the injury.”

A strong partner for Messi

Facundo Farias was one of the first signings made after Lionel Messi’s arrival, joining with the goal of boosting the team’s competitive edge during a period when Inter Miami sat at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

The Argentine forward quickly demonstrated his skill, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 13 official appearances. Though his time alongside Messi on the field was limited, they formed a promising duo, with Farias often serving as Messi’s replacement when head coach Gerardo Martino sought to manage Messi’s minutes.