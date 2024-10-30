MLB Video: Aaron Judge slams huge 1st-Inning home run in World Series Game 5 vs. Dodgers

Aaron Judge’s first home run of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers finally arrived, launching in the first inning to start Game 5 strong—a must-win for the Yankees if they hope to avoid watching their rivals celebrate in the Bronx.
Commentators described it as the moment the “sleeping giant” awoke, with Judge’s home run bringing in the first two runs. Juan Soto scored just ahead of Judge, followed soon after by Chisholm Jr., who hit a homer in the same inning to add another run.
Developing story…
