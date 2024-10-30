Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Video: Aaron Judge slams huge 1st-Inning home run in World Series Game 5 vs. Dodgers

The moment Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees had been waiting for finally arrived, as Judge blasted a monster home run that had fans roaring in Game 5 against the Dodgers.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees jog off the field at the end of the ninth inning during Game One of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
© Getty ImagesAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees jog off the field at the end of the ninth inning during Game One of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Richard Tovar

Aaron Judge’s first home run of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers finally arrived, launching in the first inning to start Game 5 strong—a must-win for the Yankees if they hope to avoid watching their rivals celebrate in the Bronx.

Commentators described it as the moment the “sleeping giant” awoke, with Judge’s home run bringing in the first two runs. Juan Soto scored just ahead of Judge, followed soon after by Chisholm Jr., who hit a homer in the same inning to add another run.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami share exciting news for next Major League Soccer season
Soccer

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami share exciting news for next Major League Soccer season

Texans: Tank Dell gets brutally honest on replacing Stefon Diggs
NFL

Texans: Tank Dell gets brutally honest on replacing Stefon Diggs

NFL News: Colts QB Anthony Richardson makes tough admission on being benched for Joe Flacco
NFL

NFL News: Colts QB Anthony Richardson makes tough admission on being benched for Joe Flacco

Kyrie Irving issues bold warning about the Dallas Mavericks to NBA rivals
NBA

Kyrie Irving issues bold warning about the Dallas Mavericks to NBA rivals

Better Collective Logo