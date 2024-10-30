NFL News: Colts QB Anthony Richardson makes tough admission on being benched for Joe Flacco

Quarterback Anthony Richardson weighed in on his situation with the Indianapolis Colts after being relegated in place of Joe Flacco in the middle of the NFL 2024 season.

The Indianapolis Colts‘ loss to the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season left some shakeups in the composition of head coach Shane Steichen’s team. One of those changes is Joe Flacco as the designated starting quarterback for this Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, relegating Anthony Richardson to the bench.

Richardson will not play from the start for the Colts, something that happened to him in weeks 4 and 5 when he left the team due to a hip injury that occurred against the Pittsburgh Steelers in week 3. The former player of the Florida Gators had previously injured his shoulder, which ended his rookie season. Now he will give up his spot to a much more experienced player.

“Of course it hurts to be demoted to the second team. This moment as an opportunity to grow, when I get it, I’ll take it. You live and learn,” Richardson admitted harshly about being benched for Joe Flacco in the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts’ chaos is open, but Richardson is not losing his composure. The second-year pro quarterback registered 59 completed passes in 133 attempts for 4 touchdowns and 7 interceptions this 2024 NFL season. The fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft is waiting for a new chance.

Indianapolis Colts new starting quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco’s thoughts on being the Colts’ new starting quarterback

Flacco wasn’t surprised to be the Colts’ first choice at quarterback, nor was he uncomfortable taking the spot away from a young up-and-comer, but he was sympathetic. “What we have to remember here is that Anthony is very young. I know when he was that young, there was no chance that he could have had the right perspective and the right head to handle the situation and make the right decision,” Flacco told reporters via The Athletic.

When is the next Indianapolis Colts game with Joe Flacco as starting quarterback?

Joe Flacco will start for the Indianapolis Colts against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 3, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Both teams are coming off losses in their previous games. In the case of the Colts, a win is necessary to avoid losing second place in the AFC South, where they have a 4-4 record.