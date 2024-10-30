Kyrie Irving issues bold warning about the Dallas Mavericks to NBA rivals

The Dallas Mavericks are highly motivated this season, aiming for a deep playoff run. Kyrie Irving recently highlighted a key characteristic he believes should give their NBA rivals cause for concern.

Last season, the Dallas Mavericks came tantalizingly close to NBA glory. After dominating the Western Conference in the playoffs, they reached the Finals but fell to the Boston Celtics in five games. This year, with the combined talents of Luka Doncic, Klay Thompson, and Kyrie Irving, the team is determined to reach similar heights—or even surpass them.

In a statement that reflects the Mavericks’ strong self-belief, Irving spoke to The Dallas Morning News following a 120-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, asserting: “We have the best rim protection in the league.”

This bold claim showcases the confidence within the Mavericks camp, implying that their defensive capabilities could pose a challenge for other NBA teams. Yet, Irving’s comment is up for debate when examining the numbers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Mavericks’ defensive stats

Despite Irving’s confidence, the Mavericks have room to improve in rim protection based on early season data. In the 2024-25 NBA season so far, Dallas ranks 19th in the league for blocks per game, averaging 5.3—significantly trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder’s league-leading 10.0.

Dereck Lively II #2 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates after scoring alongside teammate P.J. Washington #25 as they play the San Antonio Spurs.

Advertisement

On the individual front, Dallas’ top shot blockers are Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II, with averages of 1.3 and 1.0 blocks per game, respectively. These numbers fall short compared to players like Chet Holmgren of Oklahoma City (4.0) and Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks (3.3).

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Klay Thompson's Mavericks teammate sends strong message to the rest of the league

However, the Mavericks do rank among the league’s top ten in defensive field goal percentage, holding opponents to 44.2% shooting—a promising stat that supports the team’s defensive prowess. Still, it may be prudent to observe how these numbers develop as the season progresses before making sweeping conclusions.

Advertisement

Looking ahead for Dallas

With three wins in their first four games, the Mavericks have started strong. They aim to extend their winning streak as they prepare to face the Houston Rockets in a Texas showdown at the American Airlines Center on Thursday night.