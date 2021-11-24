Puebla and Club Leon will clash off on Thursday at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in the Quarter-Finals Leg 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2021 Playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Puebla will come against Club Leon at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla in the first leg of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Quarter-Finals on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at 8:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Liga MX Apertura Playoff match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. In the US, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their jubilee 20th overall meeting. Interestingly, Club Leon are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on eight occasions so far; Puebla have grabbed a triumph seven times to this day, and the remaining four matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 23, 2021, when Leon narrowly won 1-0 away at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla in the Apertura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the third time this year, this time in the Liga MX Apertura Playoffs 2021.

Puebla vs Club Leon: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Cuauhtemoc, Puebla

Puebla vs Club Leon: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Puebla vs Club Leon: Storylines

Puebla ended the Apertura in seventh place with 24 points in 17 matches. On the other hand, Club Leon were placed four positions above them, in third place on the Torneo Apertura table with 29 points won in 17 games.

As a result, The Green and Whites had secured a certain quarterfinal spot. Meanwhile, The Sweet Potatoers set up a meeting with Club Leon in the Quarter-Finals after overcoming Chivas on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the Reclassification, at home.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to November 11, 2001, and it ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw in the 2001 Liga MX Apertura. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which club will go into the return leg with an advantage.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Puebla vs Club Leon in the U.S.

The 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Quarter-Finals Leg 1 game between Puebla and Club Leon, to be played on Thursday, at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla, will be broadcast in the United States.

Puebla vs Club Leon: Predictions And Odds

The odds are slightly in favor of Club Leon. FanDuel see them as the slight favorites to enter the second leg with an advantage and they have given them +145 odds. The home side Puebla, meanwhile, have +200 odds to cause an upset and earn the return game's upper hand, while a tie would result in an equal +200 payout.

FanDuel Puebla +200 Tie +200 Club Leon +145

