MLB News: David Ortiz faces unique promise to Shohei Ohtani’s teammate after Dodgers' World Series win

Former Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz must fulfill a unique promise he made to Shohei Ohtani's teammate on the Los Angeles Dodgers before Game 5 of the MLB World Series against the New York Yankees.

The Los Angeles Dodgers‘ victory over the New York Yankees in the MLB World Series not only marked another title for the Los Angeles team but also sparked a fun promise between David Ortiz and one of Shohei Ohtani’s teammate.

Before the start of Game 5 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Yankees, the Red Sox legend issued a challenge to Kiké Hernández, a teammate of Shohei Ohtani: If the Dodgers defeated the Yankees, Ortiz would send him a gift.

The exchange, which went viral on social media, began when Hernández asked David Ortiz how good it would feel to win the World Series against the Yankees. Hernández, thrilled by the possibility, accepted Ortiz’s playful challenge.

Kiké to Ortiz via Fox Sports: “How good is it going to feel when we beat the Yankees?”, Ortiz responded: “If you get it done tonight, I’ll buy you a present and send it to you in LA so I can go home… DA YANKEES LOSE!“

A friendship forged in Baseball

The relationship between Ortiz and Hernández has been built over the years, rooted in their shared passion for baseball. Ortiz’s promise to send a gift to Hernández is a gesture of camaraderie and respect between two notable baseball figures.

The Dodgers’ victory and the promise to fulfill

With the Dodgers’ World Series victory, Ortiz will now have to keep his promise. In the coming days, Hernández is expected to receive Ortiz’s gift as a reward. Ortiz’s promise has generated excitement among MLB fans, who are eager to see what the former Red Sox star will send to Hernández.