Victor Wembanyama ignores critics and makes NBA history with San Antonio Spurs against Utah Jazz

The San Antonio Spurs secured a decisive victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday, driven by an exceptional performance from Victor Wembanyama, who joined an elite group by setting a record held by only two other players in NBA history.

The 2024-25 NBA season didn’t start smoothly for the San Antonio Spurs, with early struggles leading to three losses in their first four games. Criticism quickly mounted, particularly toward Victor Wembanyama, who faced scrutiny for not yet being the game-changer fans hoped for. However, on Thursday night, the French center answered his critics with a historic performance against the Utah Jazz.

Wembanyama dazzled at the Delta Center, putting up 25 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, five steals, and five blocks over 34 minutes. This remarkable stat line not only led the Spurs to a 106-88 victory but also placed Victor in rare company, as he became just the third player in NBA history to record multiple “5×5” games.

A “5×5” game is when a player records at least five each in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. Previously, only NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon and former Jazz player Andrei Kirilenko had managed this feat multiple times.

Wembanyama recorded his first 5×5 game in his rookie season during a February matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. At just 20 years old, he set the record as the youngest player to reach this milestone, underscoring his all-around potential and versatility on the court.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs slaps hands with Chris Paul #3 during action against the Orlando Magic in the first half of a preseason game at Frost Bank Center on October 9, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas.

Wembanyama silences critics

The past few days had been challenging for Wembanyama. After the Spurs suffered back-to-back losses to the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder, some began to question whether the French center was truly ready to lead a franchise like San Antonio.

Among his critics was NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins, who remarked on ESPN, “The greatest draft prospect since LeBron James…the guy that was supposed to go to San Antonio and save the organization. He is not on the verge this season of showing that.” Yet Wembanyama’s recent performance has responded to these doubts, proving he has both the talent and determination to rise to the occasion.

Enjoying his NBA journey

Despite the criticism, Wembanyama seems unfazed and is embracing his time with the Spurs both on and off the court. On Thursday he joined the NBA’s Halloween tradition of player costumes, arriving at the game against the Utah Jazz dressed as Kaonashi, the iconic character from Spirited Away.

Wembanyama dressed as Kaonashi. (@NBA on X)

Wembanyama’s costume was a highlight of the night at the Delta Center, showing that while he’s serious about his role as an NBA star, he’s also enjoying the journey like any other 20-year-old.