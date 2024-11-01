Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Hilal live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will receive Al Hilal for the Matchday 9 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are set to face Al Hilal on Matchday 9 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League season in a high-stakes showdown. USA fans won’t have to miss a moment of the action, as the game will be accessible on TV broadcast networks and streaming services. Here’s everything you need to know to catch this clash live.

[Watch Al Nassr vs Al Hilal online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Saudi Pro League is gearing up for its most anticipated showdown of the season as Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr prepare to face league leaders Al Hilal. With an undefeated record of eight straight wins, Al Hilal holds the top spot, looking to extend their commanding lead.

CR7’s Al Nassr sit close behind with 18 points, and a win here would close the gap to just three points, tightening the title race. This high-stakes clash feels like an early final, promising drama and a possible shift in momentum in the Saudi Pro League.

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Hilal match be played?

Al Nassr face Al Hilal for the Matchday 9 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League this Friday, November 1. The action is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Al-Hilal – IMAGO / Power Sport Images

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Hilal in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Nassr and Al Hilal live in the USA, streaming on Fubo with a Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX Deportes.