Cristiano Ronaldo will be without one of his top teammates for the World Cup as the forward is sidelined with a calf injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t have it easy in Qatar 2022, Portugal have been drawn into Group H, with Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea. All difficult opponents especially considering Uruguay was the team that eliminated Portugal in the last World Cup.

Well on Tuesday, Portugal got a piece of bad news that can only make things worse, considering Cristiano Ronaldo has not played to his best level this season. Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool, announced to the press that Diogo Jota will miss the 2022 World Cup.

"[It is a] pretty serious injury of the calf muscle. Sad news for the boy, us, and Portugal," Klopp stated, the injury will be set to sideline Jota for “a long time” according to the German manager.

Diogo Jota out of Qatar 2022

The Portuguese forward has 29 caps and 10 goals, Jota was a part of the Nations League championship won by Portugal in 2018/19. Jota was seen as an instrumental piece of the Portuguese attack in Qatar.

At the club level the forward has had pit stops at FC Porto, Wolves, and now Liverpool where he has scored 24 goals in 58 appearances. This season Jota had yet to score for The Reds.