Karim Benzema comes from a fantastic season with Real Madrid and now faces an even more challenging campaign that includes a FIFA World Cup in November. Ahead of Qatar 2022, the Frenchman was asked about the chances of Lionel Messi's Argentina to win the trophy.

Against all odds, Karim Benzema seems to be in his prime even at 34. The Real Madrid star is the frontrunner to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or after an incredible season in which he helped the Merengues win the La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles.

For the first time, the Golden Ball will be awarded according to a player's performance throughout the club season instead of considering the calendar year. Therefore, Benzema — who had 15 goals in 12 UCL appearances last season — is the heavy favorite to receive the coveted award in October. However, there are other important dates on the horizon for him.

In November, Benzema is expected to be back in a FIFA World Cup with France after years of being snubbed from the national team. His country heads into Qatar 2022 as the reigning champion, but other national teams like Argentina are seen as candidates. Here's what he said about it.

Qatar 2022: Karim Benzema praises Lionel Messi, Argentina but says there are no favorites

"Favorites? Like I always said, in football there are no favorites," Benzema told ESPN Argentina when asked whether he sees Argentina as favorites to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"But I believe that Argentina are in a very good moment. It is a fantastic team with players like [Lionel] Messi, [Angel] Di Maria. It is a great national football team," the French striker added.

Having punched their ticket to the World Cup in great fashion, with the longest unbeaten streak in world soccer in addition to a Copa America and Finalissima title under their belts, the expectations in Argentina are through the roof.

Considering that this may also be the last opportunity for Messi to lift the trophy, many believe La Albiceleste finally have what it takes to taste the ultimate glory. But like Benzema said, in football it's always hard to predict who will end up winning this kind of competition.