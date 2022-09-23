Qatar will host the next FIFA World Cup and its first test to prepare the tourney is against Canada. Here are all the details about TV channel, how and where to watch or live stream this 2022 International Friendly game in your country.

The next FIFA World Cup host has its first preparation game as Qatar faces Canada this Friday, September 23, in an International Friendly Match. Here is all the information regarding TV channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this duel. In Canada, it will broadcast on fuboTV.

It is known that Qatar is not one of the favorites for the next FIFA World Cup. They are in a tough group alondside Ecuador, Netherlands and Senegal, but they will try their best to succeed in front of their people and advance to the Round of 16 at least.

Whereas Canada, they surprised everybody during the Concacaf Qualifiers. They ended at the top of the Final Stage and the Maple Leaf team has a very competitive squad to fight next November for bigger things.

Qatar vs Canada: Kick-Off Time

Belize: 11 AM PM

Canada: 13 PM (EDT)

Honduras: 11 AM

Mauritius: 9 PM

Mexico: 12 PM

South Sudan: 7 PM

Sudan: 7 PM

Qatar vs Canada: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Belize: Claro Sports

Canada: OneSoccer, fuboTV Canada

Honduras: Claro Sports

Mauritius: beIN Sports CONNECT, beIN Sports

Mexico: Marca Claro, Claro Sports

South Sudan: beIN Sports CONNECT, beIN Sports

Sudan: beIN Sports CONNECT, beIN Sports